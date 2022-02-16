Train Announces North American ‘AM Gold’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock band Train announced plans to support their forthcoming studio album, “AM Gold” with a full tour of North America.

The tour kicks off on June 9th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield and runs through the summer before wrapping at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on August 6th.

The tour is in support of Train’s upcoming 11th studio album, “AM Gold” which will be the first full album of new material from the band in half a decade.

“Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are,” said the band’s frontman, Pat Monahan. “It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!“

Joining Train on the road is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, who is lined up to provide support on all dates, and the legendary band Blues Traveler, who will also provide support on all dates except for the final show at Red Rocks.

2022 is the year of the Tiger. It has begun in a strong, beautiful, and encouraging way and it’s only the beginning. The 2022 Summer AM Gold tour will be all those things and more, as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler! What a ride! We can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album AM Gold. Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!” Monahan added.

DATE – CITY – VENUE

Wed, Jun 08 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri, Jun 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jun 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun, Jun 12 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Tue, Jun 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Wed, Jun 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 17 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat, Jun 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun, Jun 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue, Jun 21 – Nashville, TN – Venue TBC

Fri, Jun 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun, Jun 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Tue, Jun 28 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu, Jun 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Jul 1 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat, Jul 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 07 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Fri, Jul 08 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat, Jul 09 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue, Jul 12 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed, Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri, Jul 15 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sat, Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

Sun, Jul 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

Tue, Jul 19 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed, Jul 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu, Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat, Jul 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue, Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Sat, Jul 30 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun, Jul 31 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 06 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre