The Sakamoto Agency Launches Its Own Record Label, Sakamoto Music

(CelebrityAccess) — The Sakamoto Agency, one of Canada’s leading independent booking and talent agencies, announced the launch of a new record label, Sakamoto Music.

The new label will be led by Joelle May, who has been named as Director of Promotions & Artist Services.

In addition, May will be offering some a la carte services for artists through Sakamoto Music but the details on those offerings are still pending.

The new label will be distributed by Warner Music Canada and Sakamoto announced that up and coming Canadian country singer-songwriter Chris Buck as the first artist to join the new label’s roster.

“The Sakamoto team is as excited as I am to be launching this new venture, and we couldn’t be happier that the first signing is Chris Buck, a long-time roster artist, talented songwriter and performer, and a trusted friend. Even better, we have the support of the exceptional talent at Warner Music Canada, who are cheering us on to help make this a success.”

Buck is currently in the studio preparing his first new single since 2020, which is scheduled to hit your favorite DPS in March. Buck is also working on a full-length studio album, produced by Jeremy Stover/Julian King and Dan Swinimer, which he plans to release in the fall of 2022.

“After almost two years of writing and working harder than ever, that’s a really rewarding thing to be able to share,” he says, adding he’s been lucky to have a great relationship with the Sakamoto Agency team for years. “I’m so excited for this next chapter in my career, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear some of the new music I’ve recorded with award-winning producers Jeremy Stover, Julian King and Dan Swinimer.”