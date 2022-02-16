The Besame Mucho Festival To Bring Latin Music To Dodgers Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Caifanes, Café Tacvba, Juanes, Enanitos Verdes, Hombres G, Julieta Venegas, Zoé, and Molotov are among the artists announced for the inaugural Besame Mucho Festival.

Set for Los Angeles, the festival will bring a multigenerational lineup of Latin music to Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

Other artists announced for the festival’s debut include Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Ángeles Azules, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte, Bronco, Banda Machos, Grupo Kual?, Mi Banda El Mexicano De Herman Koman, Los Rieleros Del Norte, Sonora Santanera, Grupo Soñador, Los Socios De Ritmo, Los Ángeles Negros, Jeanette, Los Yaguaru De Angel Venegas, Los Llaras, Alberto Pedraza, Sonora Dinamita, Aaron y Su Grupo Ilusion, Los Angeles De Charly, Los Freddy’s, Los Askis, Los Cadetes De Linares and Los Yonics

Latin pop will be in full effect as well, with scheduled performances from Sin Bandera, OV7, Nek, Fey, Kabah, Calo, with special guests La Oreja de Van Gogh, Kumbia Kings, Aleks Syntek, Elvis Crespo, Sentidos Opuestos and Oro Solido on the Te Gusta El Pop! stage.

Presale beginning this Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at besamemuchofestival.com. General onsale will follow on February 18th.