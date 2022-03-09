CISAC And Its Partners Launch A New Fund To Support Victims Of The Ukranian Invasion

(CelebrityAccess) — CISAC, the global confederation of authors societies announced that it has partnered with its member organizations to launch a new support fund dedicated to helping the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The fund, which was officially approved by the CISAC Board on March 9th, is part of a wider initiative called “Creators for Ukraine,” which is intended to provide support for creators and refugees forced to flee the country.

“Ukraine is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe, and its victims include many of our fellow creators and friends in the creative sector. The Creators for Ukraine fund can be a way for people to help, however great or how little the donation. With this action, the CISAC community of creators and societies is once again proving its strength, solidarity, and readiness to act at a moment of crisis,” said CISAC President Björn Ulvaeus.

According to CISAC, several significant contributions have already been made to the fund. Contributions will be focused on specific projects, including the continued operation of CISAC’s member societies in Ukraine.

They will also support the work of Polish society ZAIKS which is taking the lead in helping refugees in the region, with more than 1.2 million Ukrainians fleeing into Poland.

Money from the CISAC fund will also be distributed to societies in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia who can direct them to local charities.

“Creators for Ukraine” is being rolled out in close partnership with societies neighboring Ukraine. It is also supported by other partner organizations in the creative sector, including GESAC in Europe and CISAC’s creators’ councils for music and audiovisual, CIAM and W&DW.