Bryan Adams And Jim Vallance To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams and noted songwriter Jim Vallance will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Adams, one of the most successful musicians in the history of modern music, has sold between 75 and 100 million albums worldwide over the course of his career on the strength of hits such as “Straight from the Heart,” “Cuts Like A Knife,” and “This Time.”

“I’m delighted to see Jim Vallance get the acknowledgement he deserves, he’s a masterful songwriter and an incredible musician,” says Bryan Adams.

Vallance, a songwriter who penned numerous hits with Adams, as well as for other artists, including Anne Murray, Rick Springfield, Joan Jett, Glass Tiger, and Heart, among others.

“It’s a thrill to see my name added to the list of songwriters I idolized when I was starting out 50 years ago, and who I still idolize today – Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Robbie Robertson, among others – and I’m especially pleased to be inducted along with my friend and songwriting partner Bryan Adams,” added Jim Vallance.

While the CSHOF Induction Ceremony has been held virtually over the past two years, the 2022 edition of the gala will return to in-person with presenting partner The El Mocambo, and taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The bilingual live show will honor Adams, Vallance, and the rest of the class of 2022 Inductees with tributes and performances from fellow Canadian and international stars and recording artists.

“The collaboration between Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance is one of the most prolific music partnerships in Canadian rock history, and we’re so pleased to honor them distinctively for their incredible talent and craft as songwriters,” says Stan Meissner, Board Chairman, CSHF. “Today’s announcement kicks off what will be an incredible year for the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame as we get ready to celebrate the return of our live gala. Music has helped many of us through the past few challenging years, and we can’t wait gather once again as a community to share in the joy and universal connection of storytelling through songs.”