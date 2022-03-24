ASM Global To Manage The Sanford Center

BEMIDJI, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global expanded its footprint in the Midwestern U.S. with the addition of the Sanford Center in Bemidji to the company’s roster of managed venues.

The facility includes a 4,373-seat hockey arena and currently serves as home ice for the Bemidji State University men and women’s hockey teams. The venue also includes the

The Sanford Center joins the list of Minnesota venues currently under management by ASM Global, including The Target Center and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. George W. Nielsen Convention Center with 14,000 square feet of meeting and conference space.

Since its debut in 2010, the Sanford Center has hosted a wide array of public events, from concerts and conventions, to weddings and graduation ceremonies.

“We’re delighted to begin work with Sanford Center to help their team build on their success as one of the finest venues in Minnesota. We look forward to customizing our work with the center to leverage our expertise and partnerships across the industry to bring even more exciting concerts and events while helping them continue with the ongoing success in building a great community venue,” said ASM Global CEO Ron Benison.

“This is an historic day in the history of Sanford Center as ASM Global begins its stewardship and management of our center. I look forward to a new chapter as we move our center forward,” added Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince .