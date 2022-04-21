   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Springsteen
Springsteen (Danny Clinch)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News

Libertarian Former VJ Kennedy Calls The Boss A ‘Pinko’

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
0 0

(CelebrityAccess) — Former MTV VJ turned libertarian Fox News host used an appearance on the conservative news network to dump on poor Bruce Springsteen.

“I don’t like Bruce Springsteen, I think he’s a big commie,” Kennedy said after coming back from a commercial break with Springsteen’s hit “Glory Days” playing in the background.

She went on to clarify her thoughts on the subject, stating, “I like Glory Days, I like Born in the USA but he turned into a massive pinko.”

Of course, anyone who’s actually listened to the lyrics of Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” should have known that far from being a paean to the American Century, the song was in fact a biting criticism of post-Vietnam America.

We must also express doubts on Kennedy’s assessment of Springsteen’s alleged communism, noting that he’s made quite a comfortable living for himself as a recording artist, a fortune which he has yet to foreswear in the name of the Bolshevik revolution.

Kennedy, the mononym of Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who in a past life, hosted MTV’s “Alternative Nation” from 1992–1997 along with a variety of game shows and radio gigs.

More recently, she’s made a name for herself in conservative circles with her libertarian views as a panelist and occasional host on Fox News, Reason.com and Reason.tv.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post