Libertarian Former VJ Kennedy Calls The Boss A ‘Pinko’

(CelebrityAccess) — Former MTV VJ turned libertarian Fox News host used an appearance on the conservative news network to dump on poor Bruce Springsteen.

“I don’t like Bruce Springsteen, I think he’s a big commie,” Kennedy said after coming back from a commercial break with Springsteen’s hit “Glory Days” playing in the background.

She went on to clarify her thoughts on the subject, stating, “I like Glory Days, I like Born in the USA but he turned into a massive pinko.”

Of course, anyone who’s actually listened to the lyrics of Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” should have known that far from being a paean to the American Century, the song was in fact a biting criticism of post-Vietnam America.

We must also express doubts on Kennedy’s assessment of Springsteen’s alleged communism, noting that he’s made quite a comfortable living for himself as a recording artist, a fortune which he has yet to foreswear in the name of the Bolshevik revolution.

Kennedy, the mononym of Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who in a past life, hosted MTV’s “Alternative Nation” from 1992–1997 along with a variety of game shows and radio gigs.

More recently, she’s made a name for herself in conservative circles with her libertarian views as a panelist and occasional host on Fox News, Reason.com and Reason.tv.