The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Audio Engineer Robert Scovill

Robert Scovill is a front of hall engineer who has worked with everybody from Rush and Def Leppard to Tom Petty and Kenny Chesney. He did the sound for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He’s the go-to guy. Listen and you’ll hear not only how he got from there to here, but the evolution of equipment, from the desk to the flying speakers… If you’ve ever wondered what that person standing behind the gear in the middle of the arena is doing…THIS IS THE PLACE!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/robert-scovill-95866836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/robert-scovill/id1316200737?i=1000558245725

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3IH39piLKaoSLaQV6yKyZ3?si=5eByemDDQzmgpj9wYlaotA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/b963fb6e-260f-4277-a051-f599e335bc79/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-robert-scovill

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/robert-scovill-202546615