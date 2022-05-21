Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Special Edition

- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Nikki Giovanni
|05/22/22
|Paris Jackson / Paris-Michael K.J.
|05/27/22
|Wally Palmar of the Romantics
|05/27/22
|Aztek
|05/27/22
|Gone Gone Beyond
|05/27/22
|Monolink
|05/28/22
|Muzi
|05/28/22
|Khiva
|05/28/22
|Ali McGuirk
|05/28/22
|Frances Forever
|05/28/22
Stolen Jars - Thomas Konitzer (North America)
Kate Stephenson - Jason Parent
Renata Zeiguer - Jason Parent
The Home Team - Jason Parent
DevilDriver - Justin Hirschman
The Ventures - Michael Kelley (North America)
Cody Johnson - Chad Kudelka
Koe Wetzel - Chad Kudelka
Kolby Cooper - Chad Kudelka
Pecos & The Rooftops - Chad Kudelka
Randall King - Chad Kudelka
96 Bitter Beings - Logan Crosland (Worldwide)
Beatallica - Logan Crosland (North America)
Bleed The Sky - Logan Crosland (North America)
Capra - Logan Crosland (North America)
Davey Suicide - Logan Crosland (Worldwide)
Cowgirl Clue - Josh Stern
Double Threat Live - Andrew Morgan
TrueAnon - Andrew Morgan & Timmy Hefner
Rich Ruth - Frank Riley (USA)
Walt Disco - Alessandra Cotton & Zachary Cepin (USA)
Sitting On Stacy - Mike Dewdney
Pocket - Paul McQueen
Bonnie Dymond - Cameron Almasi
Ellise - Cameron Almasi
Joe Occhiuti - Cameron Almasi
Ryan Browne - Cameron Almasi
RaeLynn - Phil Guerini
The 502s - Steve Smith
Able Joseph - Tom McGenniss-Destro
Camerson Mizell - James MacMillan
Tom Denney - James MacMillan
Amber Ais - Victoria Hamersky
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|Heat Waves by Glass Animals
|4,291,772
|2
|
|STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
|3,636,180
|3
|
|Enemy (with JID) - from the series Arcane League of Legends by Imagine Dragons
|3,551,603
|4
|
|abcdefu by GAYLE
|3,494,738
|5
|
|MAMIII by Becky G, KAROL G
|3,168,083
|6
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|08/29/2022
|Glove
|Starlight Theatre
|Not Verified
|12/13/2021
|Bobby Cannavale
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Not Verified
|12/14/2021
|Alana Haim
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Not Verified
|12/15/2021
|Penelope Cruz
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified
|12/16/2021
|Bowen Yang
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified