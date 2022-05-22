   JOIN LOGIN

Harry Styles
Harry Styles (Hélène Marie Pambrun)
Harry Styles Continues to Break Records With New Album Release, Harry’s House

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
(CelebrityAccess) – As expected, Harry Styles has broken records with the release of his hotly-anticipated Harry’s House. The ex-One Directioner’s release earned the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022 thus far. It took only 120 minutes to bury Lamar’s new LP.

Styles has obliterated Apple Music’s first-day streaming record, passing Kendrick Lamar’s release in two hours.

Apple has confirmed that the new Kendrick Lamar album has broken 2022’s first-day streaming record on Apple Music.

The company stated on Saturday:

Shout out to Kendrick Lamar K-Dot’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.

In celebration of his album’s release, Styles graced the stage in NYC for the first-ever Apple Music Live concert, where he premiered his new album to a sold-out arena full of rabid fans.

Harry’s House is available to stream on Apple Music, and Apple anticipates this won’t be the first record put to the test with the release.

