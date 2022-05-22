John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band Diagnosed With ALS, Known As Lou Gehrig’s Disease

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – John Driskell Hopkins (51), vocalist/songwriter for the Zac Brown Band (ZBB), has revealed he’s been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

ALC is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord (Mayo Clinic). Hopkins announced the news with his ZBB bandmates via video message.

“I have tough news to share,” Hopkins said. “Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I’ve been diagnosed with ALS,” he continued. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

ZBB’s lead singer said, “The technology and research around ALS treatments have been advancing, but we still don’t have a cure.”

In light of his diagnosis, Hopkins has launched the Hop on the Cure Foundation and has encouraged fans to text “Hop” to 345-345 to donate to ALS research.

Hopkins is currently touring with the band on their Out in the Middle Tour. Their most recent single, “Out in the Middle,” sits at No. 35 on the Country Music Airplay chart.