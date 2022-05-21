It’s Going to Be a Very Dolly (Parton) Kind of Christmas

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music icon Dolly Parton has announced she will star in a special holiday film, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, for NBC.

This won’t be Parton’s first time spreading those heartfelt Christmas vibes to her public. She partnered with Netflix in 2021 for Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, which featured 14 original songs. Before that, she stepped into the world of Hallmark and aired Christmas at Dollywood, which was filmed at, you guessed it … her Gatlinburg, Tenn. theme park.

This will mark Parton’s first project with NBC since 2015’s Coat of Many Colors and the 2016 follow-up Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Here’s what we know about Dolly Parton’s new Christmas movie for 2022.

According to the film description, the film depicts the backstage story and on-camera results of Parton’s desire to share the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the production, the country icon takes a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her own personal Three Wise Men. Parton aims to show the world that the real magic of the season lies in the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

The “premise” of the film isn’t new (Ebenezer Scrooge, much?), but it is Dolly Parton.

The film co-stars, air date, and trailer are all TBA.