LOWELL, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Lowell Memorial Auditorium is preparing to mark its 100th anniversary this fall with a 100-day long campaign kicking off with a civic celebration on September 21, 2002.

The event, which is open to the public, will include a rededication ceremony with members of the local community and veteran leaders, along with music and memorabilia.

“For a century, this remarkable landmark has honored Lowell’s sons & daughters who fought for our nation,” said Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau. “Over those 100 years the Auditorium has also been the gathering place for our community and our neighbors throughout the Merrimack Valley. And today, it serves as the nucleus of a vibrant downtown and host to many non-profit events, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell, and the Middlesex Community College Foundation’s Celebrity Forum event.”

The auditorium, which first opened in 1922 was intended as a landmark memorial for war veterans, has been a key part of civic life in the Merrimack Valley for generations, providing a stage for a wide range of entertainment, conventions, civic and religious programs.

After World War II the auditorium began hosting Golden Gloves boxing and concerts, from Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman in the 1940s to modern headliners such as Young Thug and Bruce Springsteen.

“There is an extraordinary cultural scene here in Lowell, from The Lowell Folk Festival, the Western Avenue Studios, the Lowell National Historical Park, and Merrimack Repertory Theater, and much more,” continued Lally. “Lowell is one of the most vibrant small cities in the country and we are excited to mark this milestone and continue investing in Lowell for the future.”