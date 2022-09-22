Downtown Names Pieter van Rijn As President Of Their Newly Consolidated Business and Professional Services Division,

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Label services company Downtown Music Holdings announced plans to consolidate its business and professional services units into a single operating unit that will be known as Downtown Music.

Following the reorganization, the new division will offer technology solutions, distribution, label and artist services, publishing administration, video and user-generated rights monetization, neighbouring rights, royalty accounting solutions, sync licensing and creative support for music businesses, as well as for Downtown’s artist and songwriter clients.

Industry veteran Pieter van Rijn has been promoted to oversee the new unit. He previously served as CEO of B2B music distributor FUGA, which Downtown acquired in early 2020. A successor for van Rijn at FUGA will be announced in the coming weeks, Downtown said.

“Downtown is committed to placing the tools of the trade in the hands of those who create the art that we all depend on,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown. “Downtown’s new structure offers the most nimble, flexible end-to-end service offering available in the music industry.”

“As we continue to position Downtown as the global leader in music services, this new structure will help us to further empower our artist, label and creator partners around the world,” continued Bergman. “Under Pieter’s leadership, FUGA became the industry leading service provider of services that rights owners need to be successful in the modern music industry and we’re excited for him to bring his vision and energy to this newly integrated division of the company.

“It is such an exciting time to be at Downtown as we shape our offerings into the most potent and strategic music services company in the business today,” said Mr. van Rijn. “What we have built and developed at FUGA has grown into the leading partner for independent music companies for distribution, technology, marketing services, analytics and royalty accounting. We’ve added new services in Neighbouring Rights and audience engagement. Being able to bring that experience to the broader offering of business services to all of Downtown is a challenge I am truly energized about. Looking at new markets for us to continue to grow such as Asia, Latin America, Africa and specific parts of Europe are also tremendous opportunities we are focused on group-wide.”