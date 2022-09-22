Ashley Shabankareh Named Board President At Folk Alliance International

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CelebrityAccess) — Folk Alliance International announced the appointment of Ashley Shabankareh as the new president of the organization’s board of directors.

“I am honored to be the first genderfluid woman of color to serve as the President of the Board of Directors for Folk Alliance International. Folk music not only connects us to our culture, but to the culture of many people. Being a part of this organization has been transformational for me, creating more opportunities for me to participate in the larger folk community, where knowledge and perspectives are uplifted and shared. I look forward to continuing to support our Board of Directors, staff, and the folk community at large in my capacity as Board President,” Shabankareh said of her new post.

With experience as a musician, music educator, and arts administrator, Shabankareh holds an M.M. and B.M.E. from Loyola University, with a concentration on brass instruments. She spent 13 years, Shabankareh was Director of Programs for Preservation Hall Foundation but most recently served as the Director of Operations and Programs for the Trombone Shorty Foundation.

She has been lauded with numerous awards during her tenure, including being named a Top Female Achiever by New Orleans Magazine, a New Orleans Hero by the Times-Picayune, and a Woman of the Year by New Orleans City Business.

Shabankareh will assume her new duties following the exit of her predecessor, Amy Reitnouer Jacobs, who had to step back from her leadership duties at FAI six months early due to other obligations but will remain on Folk Alliance International’s board of directors.

“It has been my honor and privilege over these last two years to serve as Folk Alliance’s Board President, and I could not be more thrilled to hand that responsibility over to Ashley Shabankareh. Her deep well of experience, dedication, and friendship has demonstrated that she will not only be a great leader for the Board of Directors, but one who can continue to steer Folk Alliance International towards bigger and better things,” said Amy Reitnouer Jacobs.