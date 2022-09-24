Sam MacPherson Signs to Elektra – Releases New Single “Backseat” and Embarks on Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – New Jersey-born singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson has released his new single “Backseat (All I Got),” his debut release with Elektra Records. The project is being supported via a partnership with artist development and marketing company Group Projects. Co-written by MacPherson, Emma Rosen (Normani, Ruel), and Adam Yaron, the delicate yet powerful song hinges on an airy guitar loop punctuated by shimmering keys.

“‘Backseat (All I Got)’ is about a relationship that’s so hopeless it gives you the confidence to keep delaying calling it off,” MacPherson says. “The idea is, ‘If we know this is going to end, it wouldn’t hurt to drag it out a little longer and enjoy what we can salvage.’ It will inevitably end, but I’m bringing it up before it does. Nobody addresses this when you’re just hooking up. It’s all lust when you should be talking about what it means.”

Regarding his signing, MacPherson added, “We’re partnering with Elektra not only because they understand our vision, but because we’re genuine fans of the people that work there.”

“From the first moments of hearing Sam’s songs and meeting him in person shortly after, he immediately struck me as an incredibly heartfelt storyteller. His approach to songwriting feels classic and new all at the same time,” said Johnny Minardi, VP of A&R at Elektra Entertainment.

Through an unclouded lens, in his songs, MacPherson will delve into the quietest moments of a tense goodbye or pan across the trepidation of a torrid yet doomed relationship. This unfiltered honesty has quietly affirmed him as a notable artist on the ascent with tens of millions of streams and views and a dedicated following of fans.

“I write from inside of the moment,” he observes. “I put myself back into those memories and think about what I was feeling. I try to bend and push the form of pop music as far as I can with visceral and visual storytelling. I want you to feel like you’re inside of my songs with me.”

After his songwriting father gifted him the love of music at college, he taught himself how to play guitar, produce, write songs, and record on his own, approaching music with the same grit and determination he brought to athletics as a division one soccer player.

Following early uploads such as “No Bad Memories,” MacPherson gained traction with the single “Routine” in 2021. It generated 6M+ streams and garnered praise among music blogs. He also served the Songs for Sam EP highlighted by “Last Minute,” which lit up TikTok and surpassed 10M streams. He carried this momentum into 2022 with singles like “Crash Course” and “Rookie.”

This fall, MacPherson will join forces again with Jake Scott, joining him on the first leg of his fall headline tour, which kicks off on Saturday, October 15, in San Diego and hits major cities, including Nashville, Austin, and Atlanta, among others. He’ll also perform at Scott’s New York City headline show at Webster Hall on Monday, November 7. Following this run, MacPherson will be opening for The Brook & The Bluff for a slew of dates in November.

SAM MACPHERSON ON TOUR:

*Supporting Jake Scott

^ Supporting Brook & The Bluff

October 15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

October 18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

October 19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

October 21 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live *

October 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

October 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

November 7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

November 8 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard ^

November 9 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall ^

November 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^

November 11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

November 13 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

November 16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club ^

November 17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

November 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^