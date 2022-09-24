Daryl Hall Extends 2022 Tour – Todd Rundgren To Support All Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess0 – Following a Summer of sold-out shows, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall has announced an eight-date extension to his first solo tour in over a decade. Hall’s robust tour schedule has been in support of BeforeAfter on Legacy Recordings, his first-ever solo retrospective.

Hall’s tour launched April 1, with stops at historic stages like Carnegie Hall and Ryman Auditorium. This final leg launches on November 19 in Syracuse, with dates in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Evansville.

As with previous legs of the tour, longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren will be a special guest on all newly announced dates.

Hall’s first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, was compiled and sequenced by Hall; the two-disc set features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying.

The collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl’s House, including a recording of the Eurythmics classic “Here Comes The Rain Again,” performed with that song’s co-writer and longtime Hall friend and collaborator, Dave Stewart, a harmonious version of the Ruby and The Romantics chart-topper “Our Day Will Come,” and “Can We Still be Friends” with a friend and tourmate Rundgren. Hall launched the series in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.”

Upcoming Shows

October 1 – Tilles Center Concert Hall – Brookville, NY ^

November 19 – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY ^

November 21 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI ^

November 23 – DeVos Performance Hall – Grand Rapids, MI ^

November 25 – The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI ^

November 27 – The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI ^

November 29 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN ^

December 1 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO ^

December 3 – The Aiken Theatre – Evansville, IN ^