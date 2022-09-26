Music Producers Guild Announces Three New Board Members

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Producers Guild (MPG) has announced the appointment of Mika Sellens, Eve Horne, and Catherine Marks to its executive board.

MPG full members elected the three new members at an extraordinary general meeting, which took place in London on September 22. They will join Cameron Craig and Matt Taylor.

Sellens is passionate about supporting more women and gender minorities in music production and engineering roles and has been a full active member of the MPG for some time, as well as the networks 2% Rising and Mamas in Music.

She commented on her appointment: “I’m looking forward to working with the other MPG board directors. I am passionate about making lasting positive change in this industry, amplifying diverse voices in the producer and engineer community, and advocating for music creators.”

Horne, singer, songwriter, producer, campaigner, and MPG Diversity Taskforce representative, said: “I am beyond grateful and thrilled to be voted in as a board member for the MPG. I am excited to be joining an amazing team and working together to make positive change for our members, women of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and the music industry! Thank you.”

Marks, who has been awarded multiple MPG Awards, including Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Producer Of The Year, said: “It is such an honor to be elected and be a part of a community that has been striving to make a difference. I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to represent my peers and work alongside the board to help navigate the challenges that face our rapidly changing industry.”

The Music Producers Guild is a professional organization that represents those working in the music production and recording professions.