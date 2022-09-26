Elena Barreras Named New Director of Music Industry Conference Primavera Pro

MADRID (CelebrityAccess) – Elena Barreras will take over as the new Director of Primavera Pro. Her appointment comes after spending twelve years working at Primavera Sound. Her appointment comes after Almudena Heredero was named the new Director of Primavera Sound Madrid.

Barreras has a degree in Fine Arts and in Professional Sound. For the last twenty years she has been working in the management and production of various cultural and musical projects.

For more than twelve years, she’s worked as the coordinator of the Primavera Pro project, expanding the Primavera Sound brand in the professional world of the music industry. “I am very happy to take over the management of this project, which is so special and different in its kind. Primavera Pro is not just a professional meeting, it is something that goes beyond that. It is a space which is in constant motion, that is diverse and where we can continue to discover the future of music. It is a global and enriching experience and I am very proud to be able to continue to see it grow and to grow with it”, commented the new director.

Barreras wants to continue to bring together all the essential musical representatives to understand how the musical avant-garde is configured. And all this, without losing its essence.

New activities are being prepared from October onwards, looking for the formula to respond to all that is to come in the sector. For the second year, the idea of ‘Pro’ happening all year round and not just for a few days, continues. “With the monthly activities, apart from making Primavera Pro expand, we want to try out new formats and open up to other themes and sectors. The idea is to make the project more cross-sectional and to continue collaborating with the local fabric. To explain everything that will change and mark the professional relations of future generations”, Barreras commented.

The in-person edition of Primavera Pro 2023 will be held at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB) and in the Parc del Fòrum from 31 May to 4 June, with the aim of bringing together professionals from the music industry in the same space.