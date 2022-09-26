Global Citizen Festival Campaign Gives $2.4B to End Extreme Poverty

NEW YORK / TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Global Citizen is proud to announce the 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign has earned and donated over $2.4B in commitments to end extreme poverty.

The six-week campaign concluded with a nine-hour festival across two stages, beginning in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, and ending in New York City’s Central Park. The 2022 campaign saw 2 million actions taken by global citizens as part of Global Citizen’s mission to End Extreme Poverty NOW, doubling the record previously set by the international advocacy organization.

On the Global Citizen Festival: Accra stage, the governments of Ghana and South Africa, announced the African Prosperity Fund, a joint initiative by the governments of Ghana and South Africa, which aims to deploy $1B to fund projects for economic inclusion and financial participation across the continent.

The fund will focus on projects in the African Continental Free Trade Area, including infrastructure development, financial access for the participation of women and youth, education, healthcare, technology, and sustainability, all for the benefit of Africa’s 1.3 billion people.

Meanwhile, at Global Citizen Festival: NYC, US members of Congress from both sides stood alongside world leaders, philanthropists, and trailblazers from the private sector to make announcements worthy of the 10-year history of the Global Citizen Festival. President Macron announced France would reallocate 30 percent of its Special Drawing Rights to the world’s poorest countries, specifically in Africa, to fight extreme poverty, pandemics, inequalities, and climate change.

The days leading into the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival saw significant commitments from world leaders, including Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and President von der Leyen of the European Commission, who respectively committed $1.209B (CAD) and $715M (Pounds) to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. During the Festival, Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen thanked global citizens for taking action.

The following commitments were pledged at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, and New York City:

FOR GIRLS

Investments committed to the future of women and girls include:

• Belgium committed €2.6 million to the ILO’s Global Flagship Program on Building Social Protection Floors for All for its second phase in Senegal and Burkina Faso, extending until 2025.

• Denmark committed $17M to UNFPA Supplies and $30M to UNFPA over the next year as part of their newly announced three-year partnership.

• The European Commission committed €45 million to UNFPA.

• Germany, as a champion for global education, committed €10 million to Education Cannot Wait’s efforts to respond to the education needs in Ukraine.

• Luxembourg committed to renewing its partnership with the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Program to End Female Genital Mutilation, with a 70% increase in its funding, underlining its support for girls and women around the world.

Philanthropic foundations and the private sector

• Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and Girl Effect announced an $8M partnership to fight against the gender barriers that limit the uptake of HPV and other routine vaccines in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

• The Global Menstrual Equity Accelerator was launched with the ambition to advance gender equality for girls and women through a partnership ranging from combating stigmas, increasing the availability of period products, raising public awareness and education around menstrual health and safe disposal, and beyond.

• LEGO Foundation committed $25M to Education Cannot Wait in support of its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, including a commitment to playful learning opportunities for children affected by emergencies and protracted crises that are gender-transformative children in all their diversity.

• The United Nations Population Fund announced a $10.5M contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to drive improved quality service provision for the advancement of women’s and girls’ health and well-being.

• Procter & Gamble is committed to advancing the Care Agenda by producing and creating advertisements, digital content, and communications messaging that perpetuate the inequity of unpaid care work in the home and societies around the globe.

FOR THE PLANET

• The Peace Corps committed to launching a new climate initiative to support over 2 million hours of volunteer service in around 50 countries, including up to 1,000 volunteers who will work with host country partners to identify and implement actions that contribute to host country climate priorities and national plans.

The private sector

• Five major corporations signed the United Nations-led Race to Zero campaign to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including American Eagle Outfitters, Betterfly, Harith General Partners, Juan Valdez Café, and World Wide Technology.

FOR THE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS

Governments

• The Netherlands committed €25 million towards food and nutrition security in 2023, topping up the €425 million budget announced earlier this year for the next five years.

• Norway committed $100M (NOC) towards the African Development Bank’s Africa Emergency Food Production Facility.

• Slovenia committed €1.23 million to civil society organizations fighting against hunger in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The private sector

• Citi announced its continued support to No Kid Hungry for the next three years, estimated to be equivalent to the provision of 60 million meals.

GLOBAL HEALTH

• Canada highlighted their $1.209B (CAD) commitment made at the Global Fund replenishment

• The European Commission highlighted its €715 million contribution to the Global Fund

• Malta committed €30,000 to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Philanthropic foundations

• Rotary International committed $150M to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative across the next three years.

TO DEFEAT POVERTY

Governments

• The United Nations in Ghana committed $257M in funding towards implementing the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework by 2025. This convenes more than 24 United Nations agencies, funds, and programs with the ambition of reaching all regions in Ghana, responding to the needs of the most vulnerable, and seeking to leave no one behind.

• The United States committed $138M to support human capital development in health, education, climate, and peacebuilding, and $32.5M committed to deepening partnerships across West Africa in Ghana, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Togo.

• Lithuania announced they would be committing €11 million in funding towards rebuilding infrastructure, including schools, homes, and a bridge in Ukraine.

Philanthropic foundations and the private sector

• Dutch Postcode Lottery announced a €1 million contribution to the Legal Empowerment Fund, an initiative of the Fund for Global Human Rights.

• Ford Foundation announced $30M towards organizations protecting civic space in the coming year.

• Google.org committed $1M to OutRight Action International in support of its work for LGBTIQ communities worldwide.

At the outset of the campaign, Global Citizen called on world leaders, major corporations, and philanthropic foundations to End Extreme Poverty NOW and invest $600M into the future of women and girls; close the annual $10B climate financing shortfall; deliver $500M to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; reallocate IMF Special Drawing Rights to provide urgent relief from debts unjustly crushing economies, and defend advocacy.

“Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising to take action, more than any other point in history. Ten years ago, Global Citizen was just an idea – and ten years from now, we’ll see a generation of global citizens running for office, starting companies, and transforming communities. The media is pushing us to the extreme left or the extreme right, but the solutions lie in the center. Ending extreme poverty is not a partisan issue, and those most in need cannot be treated like political pawns. Our job is not to let our leaders forget that. If you are lucky enough to live in a democracy, use your voice!” – Hugh Evans, Co-Founder, and CEO, Global Citizen

“It’s great to join you for the 10th year of this festival. Thank you for building this movement and making big things happen. Last month, I signed the biggest climate bill in history – the biggest ever: $369B to slash emissions by nearly half, improve health, advance justice, build a clean energy economy, and create generations of good-paying jobs. And this past week, the Senate ratified a historic Kigali amendment to phase down the use of super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons. This is a whole new chapter for America and the planet. And we have to do a lot more. I pledged $11 billion annually to help developing countries fight climate change. Working with Congress and with your help, we can get this done.” – Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, via video address.

“Global Citizens, I hear you loud and clear! Europe is answering your call. We must put an end to hunger. We need to defeat deadly diseases like AIDS or malaria. We must take care of our girls and women! We must also take care of our planet. I call on all world leaders to step up! And I count on you to drive us forward.” – Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival was broadcast and streamed worldwide.

Global Citizen Festival: Accra featured performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, and more.

Global Citizen Festival: NYC featured performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter and was hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.