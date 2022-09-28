Universal Music India Acquires Influential Indian Entertainment Company TM Ventures

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music India acquired a controlling interest in the Indian music and entertainment company TM Ventures.

Following the acquisition, Universal will work across TM Ventures’ talent management, entertainment consultancy and live/events businesses to expand the company’s business in the region, as well as bring TM Ventures clients to international audiences.

Founded in 2020 by Indian entrepreneur Tarsame Mittal, TM Ventures has developed a sizeable roster that crosses music, comedy, film, and television, including some of the country’s biggest stars such as Arijit Singh; Nucleya; Badshah; Sunidhi Chauhan; Asees Kaur; Sunny M.R.; Renuka Parwar; Kapil Sharma; Amit Trivedi; Ajay Atul; Vishal Bhardwaj; Rekha Bhardwaj; Amitabh Bhattacharya; and Zubeen Garg, among others.

The company’s portfolio includes TM Talent Management, Entertainment Consultant, Music Plus (the country’s leading B2B digital publication), as well as and Create and Collab, the producers of India’s annual All About Music conference.

“We are delighted to partner with Tarsame Mittal and his team at TM Ventures. Together we will accelerate UMI’s evolution within India and South Asia, by expanding the range of services we offer, and accelerating our artist development activities in order to introduce the very best in Indian talent to new audiences globally,” said UMG’s Executive Vice President, Market Development Adam Granite.

“At TM Ventures, we are ecstatic to begin our partnership with UMG. We have grown TMV up to this point with great care, passion, and a single-minded vision to become the company we are. We carry the learnings, vision, and passion on to this next level of growth alongside a robust global network which shares in the “artist first” belief as much as we do. UMG’s experience, structure, process, access, and guidance will be the much-required support for us to work together towards our core goal of providing world-class services and opportunities to our artists in the most transparent and innovative ways. My partners Alaap Gosher and Saurabh Abbi, our core team family, are very excited about being a part of the most trusted company in the music business globally. This partnership with UMG will help us achieve that, and we can’t wait to get started,” added Tarsame Mittal, Founder, TM Ventures.