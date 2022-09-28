Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning rock group Maroon 5 announced plans for a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM with shows set to begin on March 24th, 2023.

Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, M5LV The Residency has been developed specifically for 5,200-capacity Dolby Live, providing fans with what is being billed as an ‘intimate experience’ with the “One More Night” hitmakers.

Tickets go on sale on October 3rd with a fan presale starting on September 28th.

Maroon 5 joins the increasingly diverse list of artists who have signed on for residencies in Las Vegas, including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Miranda Lambert, Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Usher, Lionel Richie, and John Legend, among others.

The full list of announced dates for Maroon 5

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12