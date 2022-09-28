Tom Grennan Announces Headlining UK Arena Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London-based singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is gearing up for his first headlining arena tour of the UK.

The What Ifs & Maybes UK tour kicks off on March 10th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham and wraps on March 23rd at the O2 in London.

Grennan is touring in support of his forthcoming album, What Ifs & Maybes, which is due in early 2023. Fans are able to get first access to tickets by pre-ordering the new album at Grennan’s store (Weds 27th 10am – Tues 4th 3pm).

“I’ve called my new album What Ifs & Maybes. It’s about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what’s going to happen. I’m not afraid to jump into the unknown – because it’s exciting! It’s about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose. I’m in a new creative space, and I know I’m finally the artist I want to be. I’m so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can’t wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone,” Grennan said.

March 2023 Headline Arena Tour Dates

Friday 10 March Birmingham, U.K. Utilita Arena

Saturday 11 March Cardiff, U.K. Cardiff international Arena

Sunday 12 March Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 March Newcastle, U.K. O₂ City Hall

Wednesday 15 March Glasgow, U.K. OVO Hydro

Friday 17 March Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 18 March Manchester, U.K AO Arena

Sunday 19 March Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

Tuesday 21 March Plymouth, U.K. Pavilions

Thursday 23 March London, U.K. The O2