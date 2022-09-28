The ASCAP Foundation Launches The Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The ASCAP Foundation announced the launch of the Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award, which will provide a $5,000 boost for an up-and-coming songwriter or lyricist who is in the early stage of their career, and whose work follows in the footprints of the creators of the Great American Songbook.

“We are excited to launch this new award program that will support emerging songwriters and lyricists who are creating new contributions to the Great American Songbook, and who are as passionate about their craft as Alan and Marilyn,” said The ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams.

“The opportunity to nurture rising talent who practice the craft that Marilyn and I loved means so much,” said Alan Bergman. “I’m looking forward to working with The ASCAP Foundation and hearing from the young songwriters and lyricists that are creating the great songs of the future.”

The award program, created by ASCAP and the songwriting team, Alan Bergman and his late wife, Marilyn, is currently accepting nominations Applicants are judged on the quality of lyrics, strong melody, and music and poetic rhythm. The rules and application process can be found at http://www.ascap.com/bergmanaward.

The Bergmans, who wrote lyrics for film, television, and stage for more than 5 decades, were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980 and received its Johnny Mercer Award in 1997. Over the course of a career that spanned five decades, the duo earned 16 Oscar nominations in total and three Academy Awards for Best Song, along with a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Songwriters in 1995.

Marilyn bergman was the first woman elected to ASCAP’s Board of Directors and served as ASCAP’s President and Chairman from 1994 to 2009.