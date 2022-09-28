Private Equity Giant Yucaipa Companies Partners Makes An Investment In Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions

(CelebrityAccess) — Ron Burkle’s private equity firm, Yucaipa Companies, announced an investment into Seth Shomes revived Day After Day Productions.

“Over the last decade I have watched with great interest Ron Burkle’s foray into the agency business and I am thrilled to partner with him and Yucaipa. As I re-launched DADP in April 2021 with just myself and a laptop, it is a proud moment that our immediate growth has quickly led to a partnership with one of the biggest entrepreneurs out there, and I look forward to finding internal synergies within Yucaipa’s portfolio of agencies and related entertainment companies,” says Seth Shomes, CEO of DADP.

Originally founded by Shomes in 1996 and relaunched last year after Shomes stepped away from United Talent, Day After Day Productions produces entertainment events for casinos, fairs, city events, theatres, PACs, and corporate entities worldwide.

DADP represents an artist roster that includes 98 Degrees, Aaron Lewis, Brian Wilson, Celebrating Meat Loaf, Deal Or No Deal – Live!, Flo Rida, Ice-T presents The Art Of Rap, Jeff Bridges & The Abiders, Matt Fraser, Missy Elliott, Staind, T.I., The Commodores, Tony Orlando, Tyler Henry, War, Wayne Newton, and more.

Since its revival, Day After Day has secured more than $30 million in gross bookings from 700 shows in the last year. Since launch, the company has expanded to a team of twelve, including five booking agents, six coordinators and a Head of Tour Marketing.

Upcoming shows include the inaugural A Boy Band Christmas featuring Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Jamie Jones of All-4-One, Erik-Michael Estrada and Trevor Penick of O-Town and Ryan Cabrera.

“We are extremely pleased to be going into business with Seth Shomes. We greatly admire the company he has built and look forward to having a successful partnership with him for years to come,” said David Barnes, Partner at Yucaipa.

As part of the investment, Yucaipa portfolio company Danny Wimmer Presents has partnered with DADP to expand its WP Talent Services (DWPTS) division, which was launched in 2021 with the acquisition of Billy Alan Productions, led by Billy Brill.

Shomes has been named a partner in the division, which focuses on the casino and fair business and will take a leadership role in the venture, which services clients such as Thunder Valley (Lincoln, CA), Agua Caliente (Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, CA), Spirit Mountain (Grand Ronde, OR), Eagle Mountain (Porterville, CA), Pearl River (Philadelphia, MS), Seneca Allegany (Salamanca, NY) and Seneca Niagara (Niagara Falls, NY).

“Billy Brill, Danny Wimmer, Del Williams and I have been looking for the right opportunities to expand our talent buying services for third party clients like casinos and fairs. I was Seth’s lawyer the first time he built Day After Day, so I know what his unique skill set, relationships and reputation will bring to DWPTS. Seth’s creative approach and client philosophy is in lockstep with ours,” said Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimer Presents.