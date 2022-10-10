Ha*Ash Announce Mi Salida Contigo North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful run of shows in Mexico City, American Latin pop duo Ha*Ash announced plans for a North American run with shows set to start in the Spring of 2023.

The Live Nation and Latino Live-produced Mi Salida Contigo tour, which kicks off on April 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, includes 21 shows across the U.S. before wrapping on May 28th at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton, CA.

The production for the tour has already proved to be a smash hit in Mexico, selling out 10 shows in the region, including three sold out shows at Mexico City’s iconic Auditorio Nacional (with a fourth now scheduled).

Ha*Ash are touring behind their latest album, Haashtag, which debuted at #1 on the in iTunes Mexico and includes hits like “Lo Que Un Hombre Debería Saber” and title track “Mi Salida Contigo.”

Tickets for the Mi Salida Contigo US Tour will be available beginning Friday, October 14th

Mi Salida Contigo US Tour 2023

04/07 — Miami, FL — James L Knight Center

04/08 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

04/09 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

04/12 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

04/13 — Washington, DC — The Howard

04/15 — Chicago, IL — The Rosemont

04/20 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre

04/21 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

04/22 — El Paso, TX— Abraham Chavez Theatre

04/23 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

05/11 — Seattle, WA — The Moore

05/12 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/14 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

05/18 — Austin, TX — Moody Theatre

05/19 — Laredo, TX — Sames Auto Arena

05/20 — McAllen, TX — Payne Arena

05/21 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

05/25 — Las Vegas, NV— Brooklyn Bowl

05/26 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theatre

05/27 —San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

05/28— Stockton, CA — Bob Hope Theatre