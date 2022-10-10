Ha*Ash Announce Mi Salida Contigo North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful run of shows in Mexico City, American Latin pop duo Ha*Ash announced plans for a North American run with shows set to start in the Spring of 2023.
The Live Nation and Latino Live-produced Mi Salida Contigo tour, which kicks off on April 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, includes 21 shows across the U.S. before wrapping on May 28th at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton, CA.
The production for the tour has already proved to be a smash hit in Mexico, selling out 10 shows in the region, including three sold out shows at Mexico City’s iconic Auditorio Nacional (with a fourth now scheduled).
Ha*Ash are touring behind their latest album, Haashtag, which debuted at #1 on the in iTunes Mexico and includes hits like “Lo Que Un Hombre Debería Saber” and title track “Mi Salida Contigo.”
Tickets for the Mi Salida Contigo US Tour will be available beginning Friday, October 14th
Mi Salida Contigo US Tour 2023
04/07 — Miami, FL — James L Knight Center
04/08 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
04/09 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy
04/12 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre
04/13 — Washington, DC — The Howard
04/15 — Chicago, IL — The Rosemont
04/20 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre
04/21 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
04/22 — El Paso, TX— Abraham Chavez Theatre
04/23 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
05/11 — Seattle, WA — The Moore
05/12 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/14 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre
05/18 — Austin, TX — Moody Theatre
05/19 — Laredo, TX — Sames Auto Arena
05/20 — McAllen, TX — Payne Arena
05/21 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre
05/25 — Las Vegas, NV— Brooklyn Bowl
05/26 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theatre
05/27 —San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
05/28— Stockton, CA — Bob Hope Theatre