Mondo.NYC Returns To New York This Week

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Mondo.NYC, the annual music business summit and showcase music festival, kicks off in New York City this week from October 11-14.

The four day conferences features more than 60 panels with exeuctives such as Andrew Bergman, CEO Downtown, Lisa Cambridge-Mitchell, Founder Persist in Joy, Karibi Dagogo-Jack, Head of Music Partnerships Roblox, Mitch Glazier, CEO RIAA, Hannah Karp, Editorial Director Billboard, Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO Reservoir, Jason King, Chair Clive Davis Institute, Larry Miller, Director Music Business Program NYU Steinhardt, Mark Mulligan, Managing Director MIDiA Research, Peter Shapiro, CEO Dayglo Presents Jonathan Strauss, Founder and CEO Create Music Group, Matt Pincus, Founder and CEO of MUSIC, Kakul Srivastava, CEO Splice, Henry Beecher Hicks III, CEO National Museum of African American Music, Nari Matsuura, Partner/Co-Leader Music Economics & Valuation Services Citrin Cooperman, among others.

For 2022, Mondo.NYC has partnered with the Guild of Music Supervisors for a day of programming featuring some of the most influential music supervisors in supervisors and executives in film, television, gaming, advertising and emerging platforms.

As well the Continuing Legal Education Music & Tech Law Symposium will return for its sixth year, taking place on the conference’s final day on Friday, October 14th.

The Symposium will address a range of topics, including entertainment agreements; policy shifts; NFTs and the music industry; international litigations featuring recent court decisions including Ed Sheeran’s landmark “Shape of You” case; catalog deals and shifting markets; festivals; and licensing rights for emerging platforms.

The four-day conference is held in Brooklyn, New York, at the Williamsburg Hotel.