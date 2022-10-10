Steve Kaul Joins APA As Senior Vice-President Global Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — APA announced the hire of veteran talent executive Steve Kaul, who joins the agency as Senior Vice-President Global Music.

Kaul, who will be based in the agency’s Nashville office, brings an extensive client roster, including Built To Spill, Vanessa Carlton, Citizen Cope, Dinosaur jr., In This Moment, The Lemonheads, Theory Of A Deadman, among others.

“We have great respect for Steve and have actually tried to bring him to APA for many years now going all the way back his days at The Agency Group and we are excited he now is with us and will lend a great deal of expertise and leadership to our Nashville operation,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA and Bruce Solar, Head of Music, who worked with Kaul at The Agency Group for many years.

“The entire industry is taking note of how smart and aggressive APA has been especially lately in growing their agency the right way, bringing in talented agents with proven artists who can work as a team to grow the agency,” said Steve Kaul. “I look forward to hitting the ground running today!”

Kaul joins APA from CAA where he spent the last four years. His resume also includes a 20-year tenure with the Agency Group and later United Talent Agency, following their acquisition of TAG.