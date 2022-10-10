Kanye West Locked Out Of His Twitter And Instagram Accounts After Anti-Semetic Posts

(CelebrityAccess) — Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after he posted an antisemitic tweet on Saturday.

The full tweet, which has been deleted, was reported by multiple media sources as: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Shortly after it was posted, Twitter removed the tweet, leaving a message noting that the account was removed for violating the social media platform’s rules.

While Ye’s account is still active, a spokesperson for Twitter told CNN that the account has been locked for violating the platform’s policies.

The move by Twitter comes a day after Ye’s Instagram account was restricted, preventing him from posting new content, or sending messages through the platform.

Instagram limited his access to the service on Friday after he posted screenshots of conversations with Sean “Puffy” Combs in which Ye insinuated that he was trying to influence West on behalf of Jewish people.

West has previously run afoul of Instagram’s content policies and was suspended for 24 hours in March after posting a slur directed at comedian Trevor Noah.