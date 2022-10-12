ARIA Award Nominees Announced With Rüfüs Du Sol Leading the Pack

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards are on the calendar, and the complete list of nominees announced today (October 12). Australia’s musical “night of nights” is set for November 24, partnering with YouTube for worldwide streaming. For 2022, the ARIA Awards will move to The Hordern Pavilion for the awards’ first large-scale in-person broadcast event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s hybrid event at Taronga Zoo accumulated more than 1.7 million YouTube views.

“In 2022, we are absolutely thrilled to bring the ARIA Awards back to a full-scale, television event packed with the performances, glitz, and glamour that Australian music fans know and love,” comments ARIA CEO – Annabelle Herd.

Australian royalty Natalie Imbruglia and Scotland’s favorite son, Lewis Capaldi, announced the ARIA nomination shortlist via live stream and will also act as co-hosts for the event.

With seven nods, Rüfüs Du Sol leads the pack. Amyl and The Sniffers, and Flume (real name Harley Streten) come in second and third, respectively, with six nods each. Baker Boy, Vance Joy, and the Kid LAROI each grab five.

The recognition comes at the end of a remarkable year for Rüfüs Du Sol, the electronic group out of Sydney that consists of Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist, including a headlining set of shows at LA’s Banc of California Stadium in support of their latest release, Surrender. The album hit No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and the trio grabbed their first Grammy award in the electronic and dance category.

Amyl & The Sniffers, led by the raw and expressive Amy Taylor, snagged the No. 2 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart and cracked the Billboard Top 20 with Comfort To Me.

Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI, and Rüfüs Du Sol were among the big winners at the 2021 show, in which the awards platform dumped the gender-based categories and moved away from its long-time home, The Star.

The ARIA Awards began in 1987 and is a series of award nights to “recognize excellence and innovation in all genres of Australian music” with an annual ceremony. The ARIA Hall of Fame began in 1988 and “honors Australian musicians’ achievements [that] have had a significant impact in Australia or around the world.”