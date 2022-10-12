Julie Greenwald Promoted to Chairman and CEO of Newly-Created Atlantic Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Julie Greenwald has been promoted to Chairman and CEO of the brand new arm at Warner Music Group (WMG) – Atlantic Music Group.

According to Greenwald’s post, she will oversee Atlantic Records (including the Atlantic, ATCO, Big Beat, and Canvasback labels) and 300 Elektra Entertainment, which encompasses 300, Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA, and Public Consumption.

Greenwald and Craig Kallman will continue to jointly lead Atlantic Records, with Kallman as Chairman and CEO, according to a press release issued by WMG on Wednesday (October 12).

The formation of Atlantic Music Group follows the news of WMG’s creation of 300 Elektra Entertainment, a consortium of label brands led by Chairman and CEO Kevin Liles.

WMG said in a media release that, since joining Atlantic 18 years ago, Greenwald has built a reputation as “an artist development powerhouse and inspirational mentor.”

Greenwald has played a vital role in the careers of a wide range of emerging artists and superstars, including but not limited to Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, GAYLE, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Wiz Khalifa.

Greenwald said: “I love nurturing the next generation, contributing to culture, and building vibrant communities for our artists. We have the most fantastic talent at Atlantic, 300, and Elektra, from superstars to baby bands, from expert execs to young people just starting out in the business.

“I want them all to feel that this is the best place to do bold, brave, creative work and build real careers. I’m so proud to be in it with them, shoulder to shoulder, every day.”

Max Lousada, Global CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, said: “Julie’s a force of nature – a fearless champion of original talent, a mentor to countless artists and executives, and the visionary behind game-changing moves, such as Atlantic’s early embrace of streaming and the spin-off of the Elektra Music Group.

“She’s made artist development an art form in its own right by combining passion and intelligence, gut sense and strategic thinking, the big picture, and the smallest detail. This new role only hints at the full scope of her influence and impact across our industry, but it’s still much-deserved recognition of her dynamic leadership at our company.”

Greenwald, a New York native, began her music career in 1992 at Def Jam Records. Six years later, she oversaw the entire marketing department of the newly formed Island Def Jam Music Group (IDJ).

In 2002, Greenwald was named President of Island Records/EVP of IDJ, becoming one of only three women holding that title at a major record label. She joined Atlantic Records as President in 2004 and, according to WMG, “quickly became the architect” of the company’s marketing and digital strategies, “revitalizing and remaking Atlantic’s culture for the 21st century”.

The announcement of Greenwald’s promotion to Chairman and CEO of AMG comes three months before the arrival of Robert Kyncl as WMG’s new CEO.