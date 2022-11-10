Music Creation Platform BandLab Names Dani Deahl as Head of Communications & Creator Insights

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – BandLab has named Dani Deahlt as Head of Communications & Creator Insights. BandLab is the digital division of Caldecott Music Group (CMG) and includes BandlLab, Cakewalk, and ReverbNation. BandLab is free and has built a suite of tools that help DIY artists create, monetize, and distribute their music, including marketing and other artist services, with users totaling over 50 million.

Journalist, editor, musician/creator advocate, and music producer Deahl brings a communications background to her new role. Before BandLab, Deahlt served as Editorial Director at Output, where she led content strategy development for artists such as Lucky Daye and Krewella. Before Output, Deahl was at The Verge, where she led coverage of consumer music tech, music creation trends, artificial intelligence, and creator platforms. She also produced and hosted The Verge’s video series with acts like Steve Aoki, Eric Prydz, and Charli XCX.

“We are thrilled to have Dani join us and bring her passion and enthusiasm for the music industry to BandLab,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and founder at Caldecott Music Group. “Dani is an amazing tech storyteller with years of experience and admiration by members of the music tech community. Her ability to extract the big picture and convey key messages will make her an asset to BandLab and our community.”