Primary Wave Music Acquires Music Catalog of Huey Lewis & The News

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, an independent music publisher, recently announced a partnership with multi-platinum-selling rock band Huey Lewis & The News. The deal includes the Grammy-winning band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, when “The News” had their biggest hits. Included in the partnership are songs such as: “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and “Hip to be Square,” among others.

Also included is the hit song from the beloved Back to the Future film – “The Power of Love.” The single was the band’s first No. 1 hit, nominated for two AMAs, a Grammy, Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. The song went on to win both Favorite Single and Favorite Video Single at the AMA Awards.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, the partnership includes access to the publishing firm’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure – including digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film and TV production.

John Luneau, Primary Wave Music’s Senior Counsel, added, “We’re honored to welcome the music of Huey Lewis and the News to Primary Wave. Our entire team is looking forward to working with them to generate new and exciting opportunities for their iconic catalog.”

Huey Lewis & The News are Huey Lewis (vocals and harmonica), Johnny Colla (saxophone, guitar, and vocals), Bill Gibson (drums, percussion, and vocals), Sean Hopper (keyboards and vocals), Stef Burns (guitars and vocals) John Pierce (bass), Rob Sudduth (tenor saxophone), Marvin McFadden (trumpet), and Johnnie Bamont (baritone saxophone).