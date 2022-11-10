Light of Day Winterfest 2023 Set to Return January 7-20 To Battle Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, and PSP

ASBURY PARK (CelebrityAccess) – The Light of Day Foundation (LOD) has been using the power of music to raise money and awareness in its continuing drive to defeat Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). The mission is to fund research for cures and improved treatments while supporting patients suffering from those diseases, their families, and caregivers to help improve their quality of life. The LOD concerts have been taking place since 1998, when a fundraiser has held in honor of LOD founder, artist manager, and music industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1996.

“The Light of Day Foundation is a small group of caring, thoughtful ‘civilians’ and passionate, talented musicians who committed themselves to making a difference, galvanized into action by the courage, resilience, and determination of our founder Bob Benjamin,” said Tony Pallagrosi, Executive Director, Light of Day Foundation.

The foundation has announced Winterfest 2023 – taking place at several venues within Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, Philly, NYC, and Rockland County. “Bob’s Birthday Bash” will take place Saturday (January 14) at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre.

Throughout their 23-year advocacy, LOD has raised approximately $6.2 M to combat Parkinson’s, ALS, and PSP. The first LOD concert was held at The Stone Pony in November 2000 and featured the band Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers (managed by Bob Benjamin) and featured a surprise appearance by none other than the legend, Bruce Springsteen.

Ticket prices for WinterFest range from $60 – $415, with numerous packages being offered. Other venues hosting LOD WinterFest events and performances include The Stone Pony, Wonder Bar, Asbury Lanes, Outpost in the Burbs, City Winery, and World Cafe Live, among others. For all the details on lineups, performances, and ticket packages, please visit their official website HERE.

Previous LOD performers have included Bruce Springsteen, Michael J. Fox, Max Weinberg, Jakob Dylan, Suzanne Vega, John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams, The Smithereens, Pete Yorn, and many others.