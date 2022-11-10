FloydFest Returns for 2023 With The Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, Goose, and a New Home

FLOYD, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions Announce Floydfest 23 Forever, taking place July 26 – 30, 2023. The latest summer outdoor music festival celebrates 2023 with a brand new location dubbed “FestivalPark,” located at 5826 Floyd Highway North.

Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions celebrate more than twenty years of bringing live music into complete focus with the announcement, which features a listing of influential headliners — The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose — as well as a strong class of other acts: Elle King, Yelawolf, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, and more.

The festival will also include vendors, craft beers and foods, healing arts, workshops, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventures, onsite art installations, and a final lineup of nearly 100 artists performing over five days, organizers said.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices remaining firm until December 31, 2022. The first increase in price will come on January 1, 2023, with the release of the single-day passes, with additional price increases set for April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, and again on July 26, 2023, when the gates open.

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain,” said Kris Hodges, FloydFest producer and founder. “By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘Forever’ making strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest will be announced on Tuesday (November 15), with more to follow in the following months.