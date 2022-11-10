AEG Presents Europe Appoints Georgie Donnelly As The First-Ever Head of Comedy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Promoter AEG Presents Europe and UK has named comedy specialist Georgie Donnelly as the first-ever Head of Comedy. The announcement comes ahead of its Just For Laughs comedy festival hitting the UK for its debut next year.

Donnelly will be based in London. The company states her appointment was vital to its focus on expanding AEG’s footprint outside of music, with live comedy being its first area of interest. AEG Presents’ music roster includes events such as the New Orleans Jazz Festival, BST at Hyde Park, and Stagecoach, as well as tour promotion for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, among others.

AEG is bringing the Montreal comedy festival named above to the O2 Arena next March 2 – 5, 2023. The festival has also been in Los Angeles and NYC and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

Donnelly joins from Moment House, where she served as head of comedy and podcasts. She was previously an agent at UTA and has also worked as head of comedy at Kilimanjaro Live, where she built the comedy department.

“I am absolutely delighted to join the team at AEG Presents who are synonymous with live music and entertainment,” Donnelly said. “I am so excited to be expanding the live comedy aspect of the business and look forward to bringing some of the biggest stars and events in global comedy to the U.K.”