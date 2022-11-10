Carly Pearce, Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde Take Home the Big Ones During Country Music’s Biggest Night – 2022 CMA Awards Full Winners List

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA) took place last night at the famed Bridgestone Arena and was hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning. Leading the nominations for the night was Lainey Wilson with six nods for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Song of the Year for the 2021 album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. With those six nods, she joins Glen Campbell, Kacey Musgraves, and Brad Paisley as the only musicians to ever receive six nominations as first-time nominees for the CMAs.

The show opened with a tribute to the Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, by Country music royalty Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood. The trio performed a medley of Lynn’s songs that included “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” and “You’re Looking At Country,” before ending with “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Also honoring the late Ms. Lynn, Carly Pearce took to the stage with Musician of the Year winner Jenee Fleenor, Sonya Isaacs, and Ricky Skaggs to perform an original song of Pearce’s called “Dear Miss Loretta.”

The CMAs took a page out of the Grammy book with one-of-a-kind performance collaborations. Elle King joined the Black Keys for “Great Balls of Fire” in tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis. You could have heard a pin drop during Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless‘ performance of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” and Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry performed their collab, “Where We Started.” Wilson and HARDY took the stage for a hauntingly powerful version of their song, “Wait in the Truck.”

Country music legend Alan Jackson was met with thunderous applause after surprising the audience with his hit, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.” As the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient watched, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Wilson, and Underwood performed some of his well-known hits, including “Chattahoochee,” “Drive (For Daddy Gene), “Remember When,” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow.”

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

‘Beers On Me’ -Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

‘If I Didn’t Love You’ -Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

‘Longneck Way To Go’ – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

‘Never Say Never’ – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Cody Johnson (‘Til You Can’t’)

‘I Bet You Think About Me’- Taylor Swift

‘Longneck Way To Go’ -Midland

‘Never Say Never’ – Cole Swindell

‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ -Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: ‘Buy Dirt’ – Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ – Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

‘Sand In My Boots’ – Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

‘Things A Man Oughta Know’- Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

‘You Should Probably Leave’ – Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

HARDY

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen