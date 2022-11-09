The Blue Note Jazz Club Partners With WBGO Radio For A Sunday Concert Series

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club is teaming up with WBGO 88.3 FM to bring their popular Sunday Brunch series to the Blue Note.

Titled, WBGO Presents Brunch at The Blue Note, the one-year partnership kicks off on November 18th with the first of two weekend performances by the famed Harlem Gospel Choir on Sunday, November 13 and Sunday, November 20.

Other artists announced for the initial WBGO Presents Brunch At The Blue Note concert series include Terry Waldo‘s Gotham City Band, the NYU Wayne Shorter Ensemble, JJ Sansaverino, Jason Prover & The Sneak Thievery Orchestra, and the Audrey Johnson Group.

“WBGO is thrilled and fulfilled by the exciting opportunity to add a new dimension within our long and fruitful relationship” says Steven Williams, President & CEO of WBGO 88.3FM. “This is truly a “win win” for two iconic institutions in the world’s premier jazz marketplace.”

Upcoming WBGO Presents Brunch at The Blue Note shows:

The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday, November 13, 1:30 PM (Doors 12:00 PM)

The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday, November 20, 1:30 PM (Doors 12:00 PM)

Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band – Sunday, November 27, 12:30 PM (Doors 12:00 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

NYU Wayne Shorter Ensemble – Sunday, December 4, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

JJ Sansaverino – Sunday, Sunday, December 11, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Aubrey Johnson Group – Sunday, December 18, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Classic Soul & Motown Brunch: A Decade of Soul – Saturday, December 24, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

New York Holidays with Svetlana & The New York Collective! – Sunday, December 25, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Classic Soul & Motown Brunch: A Decade of Soul – Sunday, January 1, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM)

Anderson Brothers play Louis Armstrong featuring Vince Giordano – Sunday, January 8, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30 PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Jason Prover & The Sneak Thievery Orchestra – Sunday, February 5, 12:30 PM (Doors 11:30PM) & 2:30 PM (Doors 2 PM)

The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday, February 12, 1:30 PM (Doors 12:00 PM)

The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir – Sunday, March 19, 1:30 PM (Doors 12:00 PM)