Madeline Merlo Secures A Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has signed up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Madeline Merlo to a global publishing agreement.

Canadian songwriter Merlo first made a name for herself when she won the season 2 premiere of NBC’s songwriting reality TV series Songland, with her track “Champagne Night” performed by Lady A and spending three weeks at #1 on U.S. country radio.

More recently, Merlo debuted her new EP Slide, which she co-wrote and produced with Zach Crowell. She was also featured in a recent collaboration with Cole Swindell, with the track, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” peaking at #1.

“I am so excited and honored to join Sony’s incredible roster of songwriters and continue to work closely with Zach Crowell. I am looking forward to working with this world class team that makes you feel like family every time you walk in the door! This is a huge next step for my career and truly is a dream come true,” Madeline said.