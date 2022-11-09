The Inaugural Voices of America Country Music Fest Announced For Ohio In 2023

WEST CHESTER, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama have been announced as the headliners for the inaugural Voices of America, a new country music festival planned for Western Ohio in the Summer of 2023.

Produced by Further Concepts in conjunction with Further Festivals, the Voices of America festival will feature three days of music, taking place from August 11-13, 2023, at the historical Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester.

Along with the headliners, Riley Green, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett, Jo Dee Messina, Frank Ray, Matt Stell, Tyler Booth, Ashland Craft and Shelby Darrall have all been announced in the initial artist lineup, with additional acts to be revealed in the leadup to the event.

Along with multiple stages of music, the festival will include multiple area food vendors and several unique onsite activations including an appearance from the Cincinnati Reds. The 435-acre MetroPark also includes a 35-acre stocked lake, nine miles of paved and natural trails, a large natural meadow area and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

“West Chester is the perfect fit for the Voices of America Country Music Fest; the township and Travel Butler County helped create the perfect combination for the longevity and success of this new event,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors. “With a unique balance of headliners and up-and-coming country artists, this will be Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival. We are beyond excited to bring the Voices of America Country Music Fest to the region.”

“West Chester is thrilled to host the Voices of America Country Music Festival in 2023 bringing thousands of people to our hometown as we celebrate our bicentennial year,” said West Chester Township Administrator Larry D. Burks. “Great events and collaborations make West Chester an amazing place to live and the stars will truly shine in August 2023 when our amazing partners with the Voice of America Museum, MetroParks of Butler County and Further Festivals bring this incredible event weekend to our community.”