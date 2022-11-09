Halsey Signs A Publishing Deal For Their Future Music With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum recording artist and songwriter Halsey has signed a worldwide publishing administration deal with German label services company BMG.

The deal covers all of Halsey’s future songwriting, including their latest single ‘So Good’ as well as “Stay With Me” their recent collaboration with Calvin Harris.

“I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with BMG. I was immediately drawn to their artist friendly, songwriter-first mentality and I’m looking forward to taking this journey with my new BMG family,” Halsey said.

“BMG’s creative and refreshing approach to publishing is very exciting. Thomas and his team globally, have welcomed us with open arms. We appreciate their passion and dedication to putting artists first,” added her Anti-Pop co-managers, Jason Aron and Anthony Li.

Halsey, who released their debut studio album, Badlands, in 2015, has generated more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, with sales of more than 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

“Halsey is an inspiration, a multi-faceted creator with a voice that hits you straight in the heart. We are prepared to present them everything we can offer, with our team’s full support around the world from Australia to Asia, Europe to LATAM, and all throughout North America. We welcome Halsey and their team to BMG and look forward to working alongside with them to elevate them to a whole new level,” noted Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York.