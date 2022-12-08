Aerosmith Cancels The Remaining Two Shows Of Their Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock act Aerosmith pulled the plug on the final two shows of their Deuces Are Wild residency due to the continuing illness of the band’s lead singer, Steven Tyler.

Aerosmith was set to perform two final shows at the Dolby Live in Park MGM on Thursday, December 8th, and Sunday, December 11th, but the band canceled both, citing doctor’s orders.

“To all our fans… We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.

“Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!”

The cancellations follow a similar move earlier this week that saw Aerosmith cancel performances on December 2nd and December 5th, again, citing illness.

Tyler, who is 74, did not share any details about the nature of his illness, but the band was forced to postpone the start of their residency earlier this year as their frontman sought treatment for substance abuse.