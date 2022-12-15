Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold & Pantera Lead Welcome to Rockville Fest 2023 Lineup

DAYTONA (CelebrityAccess) – Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents kicks off its 2023 season with the promoter’s longest-running annual festival, Welcome to Rockville. Bringing together 150,000 fans in 2022, the 12th edition of the fest will be held at Daytona International Speedway. Welcome To Rockville features 95 musical acts over four days on four stages, amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and eats.

The 2023 rock event takes place May 18 – 21 and features a major lineup featuring headliners Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, and Pantera. Other performers include Rob Zombie, Deftones, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Alice Cooper, I Prevail, Hardy, Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, and Trivium. Jose Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet and greets.

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera, and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

The current Welcome To Rockville 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, May 18: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Band-Maid, Austin Meade, Stray From the Path, Brutus, Rain City Drive, Bloodywood, Malevolence, Vended, Rivals, Nevertel, Widow7, Conquer Divide, Budderside

Friday, May 19: Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, From Ashes to New, Born of Osiris, The Warning, Mothica, Des Rocs, Varials, Tallah, Tigercub, Slay Squad, Ryan Oakes, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Bastardane, OTTTO, Until I Die

Saturday, May 20: Pantera, Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Pop Evil, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Ho99o9, Zero 9:36, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Kreator, The Violent, Starcrawler, Hammerhedd

Sunday, May 21: Tool, Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Nothing, Nowhere., Angel Du$t, Nova Twins, Point North, Wargasm, Bob Vylan, Capital Theatre, Uncured, Reddstar

For the first time in Welcome To Rockville history, Early Bird Passes sold out before the lineup was released. Single-day and weekend passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now at www.welcometorockville.com. Passes can be purchased as general admission, VIP, or Daytona Owners Club, and layaway is available starting as low as $10 down only through December 31, 2022.