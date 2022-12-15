Daze Between New Orleans Returns For 2023 With Headliners Goose

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – The second annual Daze Between New Orleans returns for 2023 at Nola’s Faubourg Brewery during the “daze between” New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Weekends, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3.

The festival features two special nights headlined by Goose. Presented by Live For Live Music, GMP Live, Purple Hat Productions, Dayglo Presents, and Rose Tours, the festival will also feature Grammy Award-nominated Louisiana natives Tank and the Bangas, brother and sister soul/pop ensemble Lawrence, Chi-Town-based Neal Francis, and a performance by The Revivalists’ co-founder David Shaw and his solo project. Other artists set to perform include George Porter, Jr. and his Runnin’ Pardner, New Haven, CT jam band Eggy, NYC group Melt, and a mix of fan-favorite local acts such as The Quickening.

For the first time, Daze Between New Orleans 2023 will also partner with Relix Magazine to present daily musical conversations with event performers, local artists, and other influential figures in the music world. In addition, the event will feature an Artist Village showcasing a variety of local artisans and vendors, including live painting by renowned New Orleans artist Frenchy, along with all that the recently renovated Faubourg Brewery has to offer.

“Since I started coming to Jazz Fest in 1999, the ‘Daze Between’ Jazz Fest weekends have always been some of my favorite days to be in New Orleans,” says Paul Levine of Purple Hat Productions. “Together with my partners L4LM and GMP Live, we have been throwing special late-night shows on these days for many years. It’s our way of giving back to the city and culture that has inspired us all in our lives and careers. Working with Rex Foundation to help raise funds for multiple New Orleans charities is the culmination of these efforts and really the cherry on top.”