Pops Nightclub Concert Venue Sued Over Alleged Handgun Assault

SAUGET, IL (CelebrityAccess) – A customer is suing Pops Nightclub Concert Venue after being allegedly assaulted with a handgun while attempting to leave the building.

Amanda Talley filed the lawsuit in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Mississippi Av. Inc. (aka Pops Nightclub Concert Venue), citing negligence. She said she was on the premises with her friends and claimed two women got into an argument near closing time at 6 am and were asked to leave the club.

As the club closed and she was leaving, she was assaulted by one of the women from the earlier altercation and one of the woman’s male companions. She claims the male hit her in the head with a handgun, causing her severe and permanent injuries, as reported by the Madison Record.

The lawsuit states the defendants (the venue) were negligent in failing to provide a safe area for people to exit the premises, failing to provide security personnel at the exits, and failing to take measures to protect those at their venue from the individuals that were involved in the initial conflict.

Talley claims she suffered fractured bones in her jaw and face. She claims the injuries have caused her to lose nearly $5,000 in wages and will impact her ability to enjoy an everyday life in the future. She adds it caused $16,000 in medical expenses and that she will require further medical treatment in the future.

Talley is seeking damages over $50,000 and court costs.