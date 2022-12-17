Beau Benton Named Senior VP, Media and Operations at Republic Records

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Republic Records has appointed Beau Benton to SVP, Media and Operations.

Benton joined Republic in 2014 as vice president of media after spending a decade at public relations agency 42West. He relocated from New York to Republic’s Santa Monica office in 2018 to lead West Coast media operations. In his new role, he will continue to handle media strategy, orchestrate campaigns and oversee operations for the label alongside Co-President Wendy Goldstein.

Some of those campaigns are for artists, including Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, Yung Gravy, Kid Cudi, John Legend, James Blake, The Weeknd, and more.

Benton said: “The Santa Monica office continues to grow and is really starting to feel like a proper West Coast home base for Republic artists and our East Coast leadership team when they’re town.

“I’m honored to be entrusted to continue to fortify our presence out West and shore up Republic’s bicoastal reach even more.”