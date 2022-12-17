Kobalt Hires Kate Loesch as Senior Director, Creative

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has hired Kate Loesch as Senior Director, Creative. Loesch’s role will focus on signing artists and writers as well as working with Kobalt’s global creative roster.

Loesch built a career signing and developing artists at major labels, including UMG and Sony Music. Most recently, she was at Capitol Music Group and worked in A&R across genres. Loesch relocated to LA in 2016 with Epic Records and was part of projects with artists such as Future, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, and more. At Capitol, her signing roster included Lil Tracy, Toosii, Jutes, and more. She also worked closely with Masego, who received a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021.

Jamie Kinelski, senior vice president and head of West Coast creative, said: “Kate is a passionate, innovative and incredibly driven creative with impeccable taste who is respected throughout the creative community. I couldn’t be happier to have her join the Kobalt family.”

Loesch added: “I am thrilled to be joining Laurent, Jeannette, Sas, Jamie and the incredible talent and creative team at Kobalt. It feels good to be part of a team that truly values the music. Kobalt brings a breath of fresh air to the industry with their impressive roster, inclusive culture and creative transparency. I look forward to being hands-on in the creative process as we continue to innovate and push boundaries.”