Montreal Festival Osheaga Announces 2023 Headliners ~ Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Rüfüs Du Sol

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – The 16th edition of Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival announced its headliners for 2023. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol will headline the fest, taking place August 4 – 6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, an island in the Saint Lawrence River.

Both Du Sol and Eilish performed at Osheaga in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while Lamar headlined the festival in 2015. For this year’s event, Du Sol will lead the festival’s first day on Friday, August 4, while Eilish closes out on Saturday night. Sunday will feature Kendrick Lamar on the final day.

Eilish released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, back in 2021, and she spent the first half of this year touring the world in support of the album. In November, she revealed that she and her brother and collaborator Finneas began the process of making the follow-up.

In May, Lamar delivered his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which has picked up many Grammy nominations. He will also be headlining the 2023 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona and Madrid with fellow artists Rosalía and Depeche Mode.