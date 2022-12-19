Ticketmaster Offloads Remainder of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s Ticketstoday

CHARLOTTESVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After the disaster that was Ticketmaster’s (TM) Taylor Swift Eras Tour sale, they still have nearly 170,000 tickets available to her shows. According to Billboard, TM will give the remaining seats to Dave Matthews Band’s ticketing platform Ticketstoday, a platform built initially for DMB’s fan club – 20-years ago.

Live Nation (LN) acquired Ticketstoday (Part of Musictoday.com) in 2008 and is still sporadically used by jam bands, including Ween and Phish. In using this platform, TM wants to cut back on long fan wait times and avoid another website and platform crash due to the overwhelming fan demand for Swift’s tickets.

Swift’s fans who signed up for the pre-sale began receiving emails on Monday (December 12), with a December 23 deadline to submit ticket requests. Lines for tickets will also be avoided with a select pricing option in advance. If, as expected, more fans want tickets than are available, a digital lottery will occur.

Despite the issues TM experienced during the original Eras Tour sale, they sold over two million tickets in about 12 hours. However, a group of Swift fans has filed a lawsuit against TM and LN, alleging price fixing, fraud, and antitrust violations. That case is currently pending.

Swift issued a statement regarding the ticketing fiasco, saying, “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”