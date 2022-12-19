New Edition Partners With The Black Promoters Collective For 2023 ‘Legacy Tour’ Feat. Keith Sweat, Teddy Riley, & More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Maurice Starr-founded, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum iconic group New Edition has partnered with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) to announce the 30-date Legacy Tour that will feature guests Keith Sweat, the original members of Guy – Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, Damion Hall ) and Tank.

The 30-date tour kicks off Thursday (March 9) in Columbia, SC and ends Sunday (April 30) in Tampa, FL. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday (December 16) via the BPC’s website HERE.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for “The Culture Tour,” although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid,” states BPC CEO Gary Guidry.

New Edition (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Vibins, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill) are music veterans who hit the scene in 1983 with their No. 1 debut album, Candy Girl.

Thursday, March 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Thursday, March 16 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Center

Friday, March 17 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, March 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Sunday, April 2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, April 23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Arena

Sunday, April 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

*Indicates Tank is not on the bill